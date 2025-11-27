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REGARDING THE AI DATABASES ....
our water dams get dangerously low over Summer Months :
9 hrs ago
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Viesha Lewand
15
11
5
April 2026
Israelis are moving to Australia, Greece, Ukraine, Spain etc... should humanity be concerned?
The Israelis are moving in a big powerful way to Australia, Greece, Spain, Ukraine ..
Apr 7
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Viesha Lewand
15
12
10
Burdock ROOT Herb is my favourite natural healing plant - it throws sugar and HEAVY METALS ( from Chemtrails) out of our body! it's loaded…
As a natural Healer, i have started buying seeds and/or seedlings from reputable nurseries and grow them in my hothouse as they can't take cold…
Apr 4
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Viesha Lewand
20
4
9
ARE YOU AWARE THAT BORIS JOHNSON - AND HIS LATE FATHER- ARE and were EUGENICISTS? Read this old article about how they think and it will…
https://pennybutler.com/stanley-boris-johnson/
Apr 4
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Viesha Lewand
9
5
Topical Aged Post with discussions of the English Royals abdicating? :
I am not a Royalist and have no respect for Countries that prop them up when they abuse their privileges.
Apr 4
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Viesha Lewand
3
3
2
INTENTIONAL WHITE EUROPEAN DEPOPULATION :
From Salty Lass :
Apr 4
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Viesha Lewand
2
1
INTENTIONAL WHITE EUROPEAN DEPOPULATION :
From Salty Lass :
Apr 4
•
Viesha Lewand
15
11
4
I'm over the top impressed with the Content in this Speaker's Speech
GOVERNMENTS WERE FORMED SO THAT THEY CAN TAKE OUR ASSETS FROM US LEGALLY AND FREELY :
Apr 4
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Viesha Lewand
14
2
7
FEMA CAMPS ARE GETTING SERIOUS
I didn't write this article BUT when I read it - I can't get it out of my mind as we have FEMA Camps in Australia.
Apr 4
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Viesha Lewand
8
2
5
How did we sink so deeply into Hell?
The level of depravity from the Epstein files, Saville, royalty and probably much worse - should NOT be accepted in any Country.
Apr 4
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Viesha Lewand
19
6
4
A note about AI replicating and becoming AUTONOMOUS
Months ago I read articles in a few different sources stating that Victorian (Australia) drivers had to leave their headlights on at all times while…
Apr 4
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Viesha Lewand
7
2
4
November 2025
Local Government :
Many perceived anomalies are happening in Local Governments which tend to make us view them as Criminal Acts.
Nov 27, 2025
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Viesha Lewand
22
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© 2026 Viesha Lewand
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