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April 2026

Israelis are moving to Australia, Greece, Ukraine, Spain etc... should humanity be concerned?
The Israelis are moving in a big powerful way to Australia, Greece, Spain, Ukraine ..
  Viesha Lewand
Burdock ROOT Herb is my favourite natural healing plant - it throws sugar and HEAVY METALS ( from Chemtrails) out of our body! it's loaded…
As a natural Healer, i have started buying seeds and/or seedlings from reputable nurseries and grow them in my hothouse as they can't take cold…
  Viesha Lewand
ARE YOU AWARE THAT BORIS JOHNSON - AND HIS LATE FATHER- ARE and were EUGENICISTS? Read this old article about how they think and it will…
https://pennybutler.com/stanley-boris-johnson/
  Viesha Lewand
Topical Aged Post with discussions of the English Royals abdicating? :
I am not a Royalist and have no respect for Countries that prop them up when they abuse their privileges.
  Viesha Lewand
INTENTIONAL WHITE EUROPEAN DEPOPULATION :
From Salty Lass :
  Viesha Lewand
INTENTIONAL WHITE EUROPEAN DEPOPULATION :
From Salty Lass :
  Viesha Lewand
I'm over the top impressed with the Content in this Speaker's Speech
GOVERNMENTS WERE FORMED SO THAT THEY CAN TAKE OUR ASSETS FROM US LEGALLY AND FREELY :
  Viesha Lewand
FEMA CAMPS ARE GETTING SERIOUS
I didn't write this article BUT when I read it - I can't get it out of my mind as we have FEMA Camps in Australia.
  Viesha Lewand
How did we sink so deeply into Hell?
The level of depravity from the Epstein files, Saville, royalty and probably much worse - should NOT be accepted in any Country.
  Viesha Lewand
A note about AI replicating and becoming AUTONOMOUS
Months ago I read articles in a few different sources stating that Victorian (Australia) drivers had to leave their headlights on at all times while…
  Viesha Lewand

November 2025

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