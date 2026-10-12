hps://www.drtrozzi.news/p/the-dangers-of-bovaer-and-its-implications

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/the-dangers-of-bovaer-and-its-implications-for-public-health/

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/fact-check-are-cows-in-denmark-dying-over-bovaer-additive/ar-AA1R2rqo

https://anheurope.org/news/bovaer-anti-belch-feed-for-cattle-why-its-a-disaster-for-cattle-and-humans/

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/what-is-bovaer-and-why-is-craig-kelly-criticising-coles-over-its-use-in-beef/w8ihj76f3

DURING THE FIRST EU FARMERS STRIKE A PROFESSOR MADE A SHORT VIDEO TELLING US THAT BOVAER STERILISES HUMANS - I tried to find it but I suspect AI has erased it.

Has anyone out there saved it ?