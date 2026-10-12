Viesha’s Substack

Viesha’s Substack

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ED's avatar
ED
Oct 12

THE JUBASTARD GLOBAL "ELITES" WANT US ALL DEAD. THEY POISON OUR AIR WITH CHEMTRAILS, POISON OUR LAND & AIR WITH PESTICIDES & CHEMTRAILS. THE VATICAN, LONDON & WASHINGTON DC WANT TO BE THE NEX WORLD ORDER OF NAZIS LIKE BUSH SAID. BUT WITH JUBASTARDS CONTROLLING EVERYTHING

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Oct 12

It was killing the Cows in Denmark . So you can only imagine what it does to Human's .

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