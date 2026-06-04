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Jeanne Roulet's avatar
Jeanne Roulet
1hEdited

they're using water to mist and cool these data centers, but quite frankly there's too many of these water systems they don't care about the people don't care about the property values. They will take the water if they need it ! Which they have done you will be paying for their water! your water will be polluted. I believe they are going to use these data centers to control and dominate us with the satellites that they have in this sky that's their goal.

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Jane's avatar
Jane
2m

Oh no!

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