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THIS QUESTION IS DIRECTED TO ALL SCIENTISTS, HUMANITARIANS, etc OUT THERE :

I received a letter from my Local Council stating that they are installing a DIGITAL WATER METER on my property.

My fear is that they will turn my water off at any time (our water reserves are often low over our hot summers) AND 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯 … IF THE AI DATABASES NEED IT OTHERWISE THEY'LL EXPLODE. ????

Any knowledge you have on this topic might save us all!