REGARDING THE AI DATABASES ....
our water dams get dangerously low over Summer Months :
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THIS QUESTION IS DIRECTED TO ALL SCIENTISTS, HUMANITARIANS, etc OUT THERE :
I received a letter from my Local Council stating that they are installing a DIGITAL WATER METER on my property.
My fear is that they will turn my water off at any time (our water reserves are often low over our hot summers) AND 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯 … IF THE AI DATABASES NEED IT OTHERWISE THEY'LL EXPLODE. ????
Any knowledge you have on this topic might save us all!
they're using water to mist and cool these data centers, but quite frankly there's too many of these water systems they don't care about the people don't care about the property values. They will take the water if they need it ! Which they have done you will be paying for their water! your water will be polluted. I believe they are going to use these data centers to control and dominate us with the satellites that they have in this sky that's their goal.
Oh no!