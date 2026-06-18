Viesha’s Substack

Viesha’s Substack

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
6d

It boggles the mind, that individuals cannot comprehend that these are PUBLIC SERVANTS……yet, these PUBLIC SERVANTS live like KINGS & QUEENS…….and individuals just ACCEPT it!

STOP BOWING to those (PUBLIC SERVANTS) that ARE BENEATH YOU!

WE, THE PEOPLE……ARE……the KINGS & QUEENS!!

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