Humanity has accepted a very low standard of politician with powers beyond what their real status should be!

Presidents, Prime Minister roles etc seem to have become dictatorial rather than acting as Spokesperson for the collective.

It seems that Satanists wield ungodly power by building the projected false magnetic strength of the “Leader” of a government structure… it is their backing which projects strength and immunity thus “giving us a Saviour who will fix everything”

What is happening all over the world needs to be reversed - CERNS, AI DATABASES covering our Countries, Immorality, Andrenochrome addiction and the harvesting of ingredients … and then there are the medical attacks!

It seems that everytime our parasites feel they're losing total control over humanity - they carry out Great Resets “to thin the herd” … as Henry Kissinger described